Shawnee Community College commemorating Juneteenth

Shawnee Community College has already started Juneteenth celebrations.

The college’s cultural awareness team has decorated the main campus near Ullin in preparation for “Freedom Day,” which is Sunday, June 19.

A PowerPoint presentation is also running in the Commons area on the main campus.

The celebration on campus is planned Monday, June 20, at 11:30 a.m.

Southern Illinois University professor of African studies Dr. Joseph Smith is scheduled to host a lunch time program via Zoom.

Shawnee Community College faculty, students, and staff are invited to watch together in the cafeteria.

The public can watch via Zoom at https://shawneecc-edu.zoom.us/j/92651050038?pwd=bFhqaHl1SDlMOVhKclAvc3hj....

Shawnee Community College is scheduled to be closed Friday, June 17, in observance of Juneteenth.

However, the college’s Cairo Extension Center is scheduled to host a health fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

That event is sponsored by the Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP and Community Health and Emergency Services.

Partners include the Southern Seven Health Department, the Illinois Public Health Association, the Illinois Primary Healthcare Association, Healthcare.gov and the Illinois Department of Public Health.