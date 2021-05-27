Shawnee Community College enrolling students for upcoming summer, fall semesters

Shawnee Community College is enrolling students for summer and fall semesters.

The college continues to expand opportunities for both in-person and online classes in order to meet student demands.

“Now is a great time to return to school or begin training for a new career or transfer degree path,” said Dr. Lisa Price. Price is the college’s vice president of student success and services.

“As COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen and more people are being vaccinated, we are seeing renewed interest in returning to college,” Price said.

To help accommodate residents who may be unable to register during regular business hours, the college plans to offer extended hours of operation for registration.

Students can visit any of the college’s locations, including those in Anna, Cairo, Vienna, Metropolis and Ullin until 6 p.m. on Thursday, today, and Tuesday, June 1.

The college announced that summer classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 1.

Registration for fall classes is scheduled to continue during the summer semester.

For more information about classes, or for financial aid information, call 618-634-3200 or visit the college’s website at shawneecc.edu.