Shawnee Community College hosting vaccine/booster clinics

Shawnee Community College has announced that it will be hosting a pair of free vaccination/booster clinics in partnership with IEMA/IDPH.

The first opportunity will be held on Monday, Jan. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the K-Atrium on the college’s main campus in Ullin.

The second clinc will be held at the SCC Extension Center in Anna on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both clinics will be open to SCC students, employees and local community members.

The Anna Extension Center is located at 1150 E. Vienna St. Anna Il and the SCC Main campus is located at 8364 Shawnee College Rd, Ullin.

Appointments can be made by visiting the IDPH website at https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedul....

For more information call the 618.634.3200 or visit shawneecc.edu.