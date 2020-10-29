Shawnee Community College hosts free food distribution day

Shawnee Community College will be hosting another food distribution day on Friday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m. to help combat food insecurity.

The event is part of an ongoing effort to combat food shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college will be joined by Laborers’ Local 773 and State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg to help distribute items to the community. Both Fowler and the labor organization have volunteered to help with similar SCC events on two other occasions.

“We are pleased to once again partner with our friends from Laborers’ Local 773 and Senator Fowler’s office,” said Shawnee College President Dr. Tim Taylor. “Our college family is committed to a set of core principles that include the community being our partner and ethical decisions guiding our actions; these distribution events provide us with an excellent opportunity to show our commitment and support for the community in a tangible way.”

The upcoming giveaway includes fresh produce and dairy, including milk and meat products. The distribution will take place on the main campus of Shawnee College, located at 8364 Shawnee College Rd. in Ullin, Ill. and will continue until supplies run out.