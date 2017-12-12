Shawnee Community College hosts legislative luncheon

Shawnee Community College hosted a legislative luncheon Nov. 30 on the college’s main campus near Ullin. Those who attended included representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, a number of local community leaders and school administrators, along with members of the Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees. Those in attendance discussed issues regarding the importance of community colleges and spoke about various legislative issues impacting institutions of higher learning.

In the first row are, from left, Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees member Andrea Witthoft, Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees member Maxine Russell, Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees member Don Patton, Shawnee Community College president Dr. Peggy Bradford, State Sen. Dale Fowler, legislative assistant for Sen. Dick Durbin Susan Grotts and legislative assistant for Sen. Tammy Duckworth Jim Kirkpatrick.

In the second row are Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees member Michael McMahan, Pulaski City Clerk Jennifer Miller, Shawnee Community Unit School District superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill, regional superintendent of schools Cheryl Graff, Meridian School District superintendent Spencer Byrd, Shawnee Community College vice president of student success and services Jipaum Askew-Robinson, Vienna School District superintendent Joshua Stafford, director of institutional research Chriss Barr, vice president of academic affairs and student learning Dr. Vickie Artman and Century School District superintendent Landon Sommer. Shawnee Community College photo.