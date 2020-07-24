Home / Home

Shawnee Community College hosts online forum on the future of policing

Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:32pm admin

The Shawnee Criminal Justice Program will be hosting an online workshop focusing on the future of police procedure and police officer training.

The program, titled Policing in the 21st Century, will take place over Zoom video conferencing technology on Monday, July 27.

Leading the discussion will be SCC criminal justice instructor an De Soto police officer Eric Howard.

The online workshop will feature a panel of experts with backgrounds in law enforcement and criminal justice that will discuss the changing world of modern policing.

The forum is free and open to the public. Registration forms can be filled out by visiting the college website at shawneecc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Policing-Workshop-Registration-Form.pdf.

Completed forms and questions can be emailed to Officer Eric Howard at erich@shawneecc.edu.

