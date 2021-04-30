Shawnee Community College to offer intersession courses

Shawnee Community College continues to find ways to help students get ahead and stay ahead.

With so many setbacks caused by COVID-19, the college is once again choosing to offer intersession courses in May.

This year, before the summer semester, students can sign up for an accelerated opportunity to earn full college credit in just a fraction of the time by enrolling in one of the intersession courses being offered at Shawnee Community College’s Anna Extension Center and online.

The summer intersession offerings are scheduled to run between May 17 and May 28.

“Intersession courses provide a great opportunity for SCC students and for university students who are returning home for the summer break,” said Rob Betts, the college’s director of communications.

“Due to COVID-19, students may have fallen behind on their path towards graduation or perhaps want to get ahead in anticipation for the upcoming fall semester.

The classes which are scheduled to be offered in-person at the Shawnee College Anna Extension Center, located at 1150 E. Vienna St. in Anna, include:

Sociology 212-67 (3 credits) and Music Appreciation 11-95-Y (3 credits). To find out how you can take advantage of this excellent opportunity to get ahead or for information about qualifying for financial aid, call 618.634.3200 and ask for details about intersession classes.