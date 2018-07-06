Shawnee Community College to offer Saints Kids summer camps starting in June

Shawnee Community College plans to host nine Saints Kids summer camps for children starting on June 11.

The college will have a variety of camps, including FUN-DA-MENTAL basketball, drama, Minecraft, ELITE camp, soap and bath bomb making, art camp, government camp and LEGO Mindstorm Robotics.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Government camp. June 11-14. 9 a.m. to noon, Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center. Grades 6-9. Fee $35.

Minecraft Camp I. June 18-21, ages 9-13, 9 a.m. to noon. Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin. Fee $50.

Minecraft Camp II. June 25-28. Ages 9-13. 9 a.m. to noon. Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin. Fee $50.

FUN-DA-MENTAL basketball camp. June 25-28. 9 a.m. to noon. 3rd through 8th grade. Preregistration fee $50. Day of camp registration fee $55. For more information, contact John Sparks at johns@shawneecc.edu or 618-634-3230.

Drama camp. June 18-21. 9 a.m. to noon. Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin. Ages 8-17. Fee $40. For more information, contact Tim Frizzell at timf@shawneecc.edu or 618-634-3234.

LEGO Mindstorm Robotics Camp. July 23-26. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin. Ages 9-13. Fee $75.

Art camp. July 9-10. 9 a.m. to noon. Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin. Ages 8-14. Fee $40.

Introduction to oil painting. July 9-10. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin. Ages 13-17. Fee $40.

ELITE Youth Entrepreneurship Camp. July 16-19. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin. Grades 7-9. Fee $10.

Candle and bath bomb making camp. July 17-18. 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center. Ages 9-14. Fee $30.

A printable registration form and more details about each camp can be found online at www.shawneecc.edu/community_services/kids_activities.asp.

Those who want to attend a camp are asked to complete the form. The completed form and payment are to be sent to Shawnee Community College, ATTN: Stacy Simpson, 8364 Shawnee College Rd., Ullin, Ill. 62992.

Registration and fees are due at least one week before camp start date.

For more information or to register for the Saints’ Kids 2018 summer camps and activities, contact Stacy Simpson at 618-634-3266 or stacys@shawneecc.edu.