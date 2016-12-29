Shawnee Community College offering extended spring registration hours

Registration for spring 2017 classes at Shawnee Community College is happening now. Classes being on Jan. 11, 2017.

Classes are available at the SCC main campus in Ullin and the SCC extension centers located in Anna, Cairo and Metropolis.

The regular schedule of classes is available at the main campus and each of the extension centers.

Visit www.shawneecc.edu, click “current students”, then “course enrollment” and then “course schedules” for the schedule of spring classes.

To register, potential students must complete the following four items: student information form, placement testing, a copy of high school completion and an appointment with an advisor.

First, complete a student information form.

Secondly, complete the placement testing, which is required by all prospective students prior to registering for classes.

Placement testing can be completed at the main campus on Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, testing is available at any of the extension centers by appointment.

Next, request a copy of high school completion to be sent directly to the Admissions Office. Hand-carried copies are not considered official.

Lastly, schedule an appointment to meet with an advisor at 618-634-3397.

The last day to register for spring classes is on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.

The last day to add a regular start class (for currently enrolled students) is Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

The college requests current students needing to sign-up for classes or speak with an advisor to schedule an appointment by calling 618-634-3397.

Extended registration hours are on Jan. 5, 9, 10 and 11 until 6:30 p.m. at the main campus in Ullin and all of the extension centers.

Also, the main campus will be open on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon for spring registration.

Admissions, financial aid, testing and the bookstore will all be open on that day as well.

Online spring courses will begin on Jan. 23. Registration for those classes closes on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

Late Start classes will begin on Feb. 6 with registration closing on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. for those courses.

To inquire information regarding FAFSA completion, contact the Financial Aid office at 618-634-3200, option 1 then option 2.

The first day to charge books in the SCC Bookstore is Jan. 5 and the final day is Feb. 17.

For further information about SCC spring registration, call 618-634-3397 or visit www.shawneecc.edu.