Shawnee Community College planning forums

Community forums are planned in the area in late August and in September with Dr. Peggy Bradford, who is the new president of Shawnee Community College.

The schedule for the community forums includes:

•Aug. 29, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Shawnee Community College Anna extension center, 1150 E. Vienna St.

•Aug. 31, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Shawnee Community College Metropolis extension center, 5385 Industrial Park Dr.

•Sept. 12, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Shawnee Community College Cairo extension center, Cairo High School, 4201 Sycamore St.

At the forums, community members will be able to find out what Shawnee Community College currently offers, as well as what the future holds.

Light refreshments will be served.

The college also welcomes input from community members who cannot attend the forums.

Thoughts can be shared online at feedback@shawneecc.edu.

The college is making plans for a 50th anniversary celebration, which is planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.