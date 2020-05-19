Shawnee Community College planning virtual commencement ceremony

Shawnee Community College is planning to have a virtual commencement ceremony.

The college on May 13 announced that students who are graduating after the spring or summer semesters would be invited to participate in a virtual graduation ceremony which is planned in June.

Dr. Kathleen Curphy, the interim president of the college, officially announced the virtual celebration to honor graduates.

The celebration is scheduled to take place on June 19 and will be streamed on the college social media platforms; more details are expected to come soon.

“A virtual celebration is certainly not the perfect solution, and I’m truly saddened that we won’t be celebrating your accomplishments in person, surrounded by family and friends,” Curphy said.

“Commencement is a genuine rite of passage...and as such, it cannot be fully experienced virtually.”

The college’s virtual graduation ceremony will be an edited virtual commencement video, including names and photos of graduates who RSVP to the ceremony.

It was planned to mimic a traditional commencement, according to the college’s interim vice president for student success Lisa Price.

A schedule of speakers and ceremony order has not yet been released and further details are pending.