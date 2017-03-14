Shawnee Community College plans to host annual job fair

An annual job fair is planned March 15 at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The job fair is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Edward M. Smith Center on the college’s main campus.

The event, which is open to the public, is being hosted by the Shawnee Community College Career Services Center in partnership with the Shawnee Community College Small Business Development Center and the Shawnee Development Council. Those who plan to attend are invited to bring resumes.

Numerous area businesses and agencies are scheduled to be in attendance.

The Shawnee Community College Career Services Center provides free career planning and job search assistance.

For more information about the job fair, contact Shawnee Community College Career Services coordinator Leslie Cornelious-Weldon by phone at 618-634-3337 or by email at lesliec@shawneecc.edu.