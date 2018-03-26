Shawnee Community College plans to host Easter egg hunt

Plans are underway for the annual Shawnee Community College Phi Theta Kappa Easter egg hunt.

The Shawnee Community College Cosmetology Department and the Karnak United Methodist Church, along with a number of Shawnee College students community members, will assist again this year with the celebration.

The egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, on the college's main campus near Ullin.

Children will hunt for several thousand eggs. The egg hunt also will include special prizes in each age group.

The age groups for the hunt are 0-2 years, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years and 9-11 years.

The Easter egg hunt is open to all Shawnee Community College district families and is free of charge.

In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be moved indoors.

Parking will be available in the lower lot by the lake on the college's campus. Individuals are advised to arrive no earlier than 9:45 a.m.

For more information about the egg hunt, contact Craig Bradley at 618-634-3345.