Shawnee Community College plans to host summer camps

Fri, 06/03/2022 - 3:28pm admin

Schools across Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky will soon be out for summer, leaving kids and parents alike looking for ways to fill their days. 

Shawnee Community College once again plans to host nearly two dozen camps and activities this summer, covering a variety of age groups and interests. 

Cooking, art, science, basketball and Esports are a few subjects being covered at the camps which are planned this year. 

The activities are set to kick off June 7 with Cooking with Connie and continue through July. 

This year’s program concludes with a softball camp for young people ages 12 to 18. 

Camp registration is required one week before the program happens. 

A complete schedule and payment options are available on the Shawnee Community College website at shawneecc.edu/community-education/saints-youth.

Information also can be obtained by emailing communityeducation@shawneecc.edu or by calling 618-634-3200.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

