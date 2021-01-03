Shawnee Community College plans to host virtual job fair

Shawnee Community College Career Services is planning to host the college’s annual job fair virtually this year. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 17.

“COVID-19 has made the past year difficult for the community we serve. Shawnee College wanted to make sure we did our part to help ease some of the burdens felt by our residents, and continuing our job fair was the right thing to do,” said Leslie Cornelious-Weldon, career services coordinator at the college.

The event is open to the public. Shawnee Community College has been working with local employers to increase participation in the upcoming event.

For more information about the job fair, contact Cornelious-Weldon by phone at 618-634-3337 or by email at lesliec@shawneecc.edu.