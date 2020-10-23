Home / Home
From left are Sharon Brashear, president of the PTK chapter at Shawnee Community College, and Bethany Bell, a Shawnee Community College student and president of PBL. Shawnee Community College photo.

Shawnee Community College program offers personal care items for students

Fri, 10/23/2020 - 5:37pm admin

The Alpha Lambda Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently donated personal care items, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and deodorant, to The Cupboard, the Shawnee Community College food and personal care pantry. 

College students often struggle to obtain bare essentials in addition to other college-related expenses, which can significantly impact their finances. 

 The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a significant increase in students facing challenges to purchase these necessary essential items.  

Shawnee Community College recently opened the pantry to combat this growing problem. 

The Cupboard provides weekly distribution for students.

The Phi Theta Kappa Chapter at Shawnee Community College has been assisting with the efforts by giving monetary donations and personal care items for students in need.  

Chapter sponsor Craig Bradley said: “We hope these items will be of assistance to students in need. Our goal is to do our part to ensure any of our students at SCC who may find themselves in need won’t go without these basic personal care items.” 

To learn how to make a donation to The Cupboard, or to request more informtion, call 618-634-3200 or visit shawneecc.edu/foundation/online-donation.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
8 + 9 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here