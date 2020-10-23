Shawnee Community College program offers personal care items for students

The Alpha Lambda Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently donated personal care items, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and deodorant, to The Cupboard, the Shawnee Community College food and personal care pantry.

College students often struggle to obtain bare essentials in addition to other college-related expenses, which can significantly impact their finances.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a significant increase in students facing challenges to purchase these necessary essential items.

Shawnee Community College recently opened the pantry to combat this growing problem.

The Cupboard provides weekly distribution for students.

The Phi Theta Kappa Chapter at Shawnee Community College has been assisting with the efforts by giving monetary donations and personal care items for students in need.

Chapter sponsor Craig Bradley said: “We hope these items will be of assistance to students in need. Our goal is to do our part to ensure any of our students at SCC who may find themselves in need won’t go without these basic personal care items.”

To learn how to make a donation to The Cupboard, or to request more informtion, call 618-634-3200 or visit shawneecc.edu/foundation/online-donation.