Shawnee Community College Saints Foundation planning first Day of Giving

The Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College is gearing up for its first Day of Giving campaign, which is planned Thursday, April 28.

The community is being encouraged to donate to the foundation, which provides a variety of support to Shawnee Community College students, faculty and staff.

The day is scheduled to culminate with a concert by Corey Evitts, which will include a raffle, hor d’oeuvres and a meet-and-greet with Evitts.

The benefit concert is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the meet-and-greet continuing from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for the public and $10 for Shawnee Community College students.

Tickets can be purchased at Banterra Bank locations in Metropolis, Vienna, Harrisburg, Paducah and Golconda or by emailing Tina Dudley at saintsfoundation@shawneecc.edu.

Donations to the Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College support a variety of programs.

The foundation awards grants and scholarships for both educators and students at the college.

Assistance with book rentals and materials needed for a course is often provided upon request, when grants, waivers and other scholarships do not cover those expenses.

“We’re always excited to help our students succeed in and out of the classroom. This year, the foundation was able to purchase caps and gowns for each graduate in the Class of 2022,” foundation executive director Dr. Jeffrey DuFour said in a news release.

More information about the Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College can be found online at shawneecc.edu/foundation.