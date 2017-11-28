Shawnee Community College Student Senate members visit Springfield

Members of the Shawnee Community College Student Senate had an opportunity to visit the capital in Springfield on Nov. 9. During the visit, the students toured both the old and new capitol buildings. They met with State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and had a chance to observe how state government works by attending a special session of the legislature. The students reported that the trip was a great learning experience and they are looking forward to a return trip scheduled for the Spring semester.

From left are Jamie Jordan, a sophomore at the college and student senate president; Erin King, staff co-coordinator; freshman Alazeye Bellamy; sophomore Alejandro Ruiz; freshman Courtney Boren; Sen. Fowler; staff coordinator Blake Goforth; freshman Angel Trandel; Ukari Posey, a freshman and the college’s Cairo center representative; Faith Diel, a sophomore, student trustee and vice president of the student senate; and Marissa Waddy, a sophomore and student senate secretary.

The Shawnee Community College Student Senate is responsible for promoting the welfare of the student body and the development and guidance of student social and cultural activities. The organization is made up of students who are elected by a campus-wide vote and includes one representative from each extension center. Shawnee Community College photo.