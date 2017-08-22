Shawnee Community College supporting Cairo’s revitalization

Shawnee Community College is working to contribute to the revitalization of Cairo.

The college has moved its Cairo extension center to Cairo High School.

Shawnee Community College has established an agreement with Cairo High School to offer classes and educational programs starting this fall.

“Residents of Cairo deserve to have post-secondary education opportunities and Shawnee Community College is here to help. The College will continue to have a presence in and partner with the City of Cairo,” said Dr. Peggy Bradford, the new president of Shawnee Community College.

The Cairo extension center in previous years drew 742 students.

The college is currently exploring new educational programs and options for a new permanent location in the City of Cairo.

Programs will be developed in concert with the interim director, Dr. Michael Stokes who has an extensive background in workforce development, community engagements and student success.

In addition, the college’s career services coordinator, Leslie Cornelious-Weldon will be at the center to assist with student enrollment, success services and career strategies.

“Our commitment and efforts to provide a robust college to Cairo residents would not be possible without the generous support of Cairo’s superintendent, Dr. Carolyn Evers, and the Cairo Board of Trustees,” Bradford noted.

Bradford said that she is fortunate to have the support of the Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees and the board’s vision which includes support for educational access to all of the residents in the college district.