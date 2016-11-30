Shawnee Community College welcomes input in search for next president

Shawnee Community College is welcoming input as it begins the search for its next president.

As part of the process, the college has created an individual website to contain all information regarding the search.

The Presidential Search website consists of a search timeline, the history of the college and a survey.

Also included will be an application allowing possible candidates to apply for the position.

The survey is titled: “What would you like to see in the next President?”

The survey allows Shawnee Community College students, faculty, staff and surrounding community members the ability to voice their opinion on what qualities and experiences they would like to see in the college’s next president.

To complete the survey or to view the SCC Presidential Search website, visit http://pres-search.shawneecc.edu.

For more information about the survey, contact Presidential Search consultant Gary Davis at 217-737-3359.