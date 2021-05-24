Shawnee Community College working to help meet demand for truck drivers

Many owners of trucking companies are struggling to hire enough drivers to fill demand.

That demand means even more opportunities are available for students seeking to obtain their CDL.

Shawnee Community College truck driving program coordinator Kelly Jennings says there are plenty of open truck driving opportunities for both local and over-the-road drivers.

The classes in the college’s truck driving program are continuing to fill up.

The seven-week program offers graduates plenty of opportunities to connect with trucking companies and their recruiters, college officials said.

Current COVID-19 restrictions allow 10 students per class. Jennings says filling those slots has not been a problem.

“Right now, there are lots of opportunities for men and women looking to enter the field of trucking, and people contact us every day seeking admission into the program,” Jennings said.

“Our curriculum offers both automatic and manual transmission training opportunities – so when our drivers leave the program, they are road-ready.”

Instructors say that in addition to student enrollment inquiries, they are also receiving calls from local trucking companies looking for qualified drivers.

“Now is a great time to consider a career in trucking,” Jennings said.

“Pay is increasing, jobs are available, and drivers can set their course for success.

“Without truck drivers, the nation’s economy stops. Truck drivers are delivering the fuel the country needs and the clothing, food, and supplies that keep us going, including many of the medical supplies and vaccines that have helped to reopen our country.”

More information about Shawnee Community College’s truck driving program is available by calling 618-634-3200 or by visiting shawneecc.edu.