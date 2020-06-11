Shawnee Development accepting applications for heating assistance

Shawnee Development Council Inc. began taking appointments and applications on July 27 to apply for the winter heating assistance or PIPP through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP.

The program plans to continue taking applications based on a first-come, first-served basis until June 30, 2021 (or until funding is exhausted).

There are no priority groups under the new program year.

Shawnee Development Council said that households in need of energy assistance, especially those with disconnection notices, high past due balances and the general population that has been most likely affected by wage fluctuations due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply.

The Furnace Assistance Program also began July 27. The program is only for home owners with an inoperable heating system.

The Furnace Assistance Program will continue taking applications through April 30, 2021, or until funding is exhausted.

The Percentage of Income Payment Plan, PIPP, started taking applications Sept. 1.

The program plans to continue taking applications based on a first-come, first-served basis each month until available funding per county is met.

PIPP applications are scheduled to be taken until March 31, 2021, or until funding per county is exhausted.

PIPP is a bill payment program that assists eligible customers by paying a monthly state benefit while the customer pays a percentage of their household income.

Eligible households must be a customer of Ameren Illinois.

The 30-day income guidelines for PIPP are based on 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and the number of persons living in the household.

The guidelines are as follows: 1-$1,595, 2-$2,155, 3-$2,715, 4-$3,275, (add $560 for each additional household member).

Applicants must bring all required documentation when applying for assistance including:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day period beginning with the date of the application date.

A copy of their current heating and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

A copy of their rental agreement showing the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information. (If the utilities are included in the rent, we will need verification also.)

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

Proof that their household received TANF, AABD, RRA or SNAP assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP have increased and are now based on 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income for up to $2,127; a 2-person household up to $2,873; 3-person household $3,620; 4-person household $4,367; 5-person household up to $5,113; 6-person household up to $5,860; 7-person household $6,607; 8-person household $7,353; 9-person household $8,100; and a family of 10 up to $8,847.

Benefits are paid directly to utilities on behalf of eligible households. The exception is households whose heating costs are included in their rent.

Those who are interested in seeking assistance can contact Shawnee Development Council Inc. at 618-634-2201 or go to www.helpillinoisfamilies.com to complete a pre-application for LIHEAP and CSBG services.

After a pre-application has been submitted, Shawnee Development will contact the applicant to complete a LIHEAP application.

Shawnee Development Council Inc. is a Community Action Agency which has served the seven southernmost counties of Illinois since 1965.