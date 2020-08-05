Shawnee Development food pantry at temporary location

A food pantry operated by Shawnee Development Council is a blessing for many Union County families.

During the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food continues...and it is growing.

In normal circumstances, the food pantry’s home is located on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

However, due to the impact of the pandemic, the pantry has moved to a temporary location at the First Baptist Church at 201 W. Walnut in Jonesboro.

Hours of operation for the food pantry are scheduled on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The food pantry also distributes food boxes to senior citizens on the third Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Curbside, stay-in-your-vehicle service is provided.

Brandy Sevenski is Shawnee Development Council’s Union County coordinator.

She was at work Wednesday morning, April 29, preparing to distribute free food boxes to those who would be visiting the food pantry at its temporary location at the church in Jonesboro.

Sevenski said she has seen an increasing need in the number of area families who are in need of the food in the midst of the pandemic.

In March, more than 830 families were served. The number for April was expected to climb to nearly 1,000 families. Before the pandemic began, about 600 families were being served.

Food for the pantry comes from a variety of sources; much is donated. Sevenski said the food goes out as quickly as it comes in, “at an alarming rate.”

The community is welcome to help support the food pantry. Financial donations, large and small, continue to be accepted.

Donations can be sent to Brandy Sevenski, Shawnee Development Council, P.O. Box 439, Anna, Ill. 62906. Checks are to be made out to the Shawnee Development Council.

Sevenski said last week that it is hoped the food pantry will be able to resume operations in June at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.