Shawnee Development: fuel bill assistance program available

Shawnee Development Council Inc. has announced that funds are available to assist income-eligible households in the area with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace costs.

The funds are available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP.

Shawnee Development Council administers the program in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

The program is scheduled to begin Sept. 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2023.

Shawnee Development Council said in a news release that there will be no priority groups this program year. Households in need are encouraged to apply, the agency noted.

Households must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level to receive a LIHEAP benefit.

The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of persons living in the household.

Shawnee Development Council released the following guidelines, based on the number of persons in a household:

One person, $2,265. Two persons, $3,052. Three persons, $3,838. Four persons, $4,625.

Income guidelines for households with five or more persons can be found on Shawnee Development Council’s Facebook page.

LIHEAP provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service.

Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices.

Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.

Applications will be taken at SDC Outreach sites in Anna, Cairo, Vienna, Metropolis, Golconda and Elizabethtown.

Shawnee Development Council said all of the following documentation must be submitted with an application:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, ITIN, for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and Shawnee Development Council will advise accordingly.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

A copy of a rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.

Other documents may be needed based on a household’s situation. Those with questions can contact the Shawnee Development Council.

Water and sewer cost assistance is available this year in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, LIHWAP.

An application for water and sewer assistance can be made on same application which is made for LIHEAP. Applicants are to bring their water bill (or bills) with them to their LIHEAP appointment.

Shawnee Development Council noted that help with arrearages is available, as well as rate reduction assistance of $100 to $400, depending on the applicant’s income level. Prior year recipients are eligible to re-apply.

Information about outreach locations and schedules, as well as information about what documents are needed to apply and different ways to submit an application, are available by calling Shawnee Development Council at 618-634-2201.

Funding for the program is provided in whole, or in part, by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.