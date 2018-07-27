Shawnee Development programs highlighted

Work done by the local office of the Shawnee Development Council was highlighted at the most recent regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, July 13, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

A report on the work which had been done from January through June was presented by Paula Stairs, who is the coordinator of Shawnee Development Council’s Union County office, which is located in Anna.

Stairs explained that the office offers a wide range of services, with a small staff, to assist the people of the Union County area.

Some of the programs which are available include assistance with rent, weatherization and work experience.

A food pantry offered at the Anna office served 1,944 households during the first six months of 2018.

“That is a big program,” Stairs noted.

The pantry also is providing 182 boxes of food to local senior citizens on a monthly basis.

Union County helps to financially support the senior food program. Each box has about $45 worth of food, including such items as flour, sugar, butter, fruit, beans, pasta and meat.

Assistance for the food pantry program comes from churches, the local retail community, a community garden and the Union County farmers market in Anna.

Stairs said that all of the support for the food pantry is greatly appreciated.

She also reported that a clothing room has been opened at the Anna office. The program has been going well, she said.

She said at the county board meeting that there was a need for clothing racks.

Stairs also voiced her appreciation to volunteers who come to the Anna office on the third Monday of each month and help to unload food for the pantry which is delivered by truck.

“I’m proud that I live in Union County,” Stairs told local officials in voicing appreciation for all of the support the Anna office receives.

Several county commissioners praised the work done by Stairs and the county Shawnee Development Council office.