Shawnee District 84 administrative team honored

The Illinois State Board of Education, ISBE, has announced the 2022 finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year and 196 Those Who Excel award recipients.

Those Who Excel recognizes administrators, teams, volunteers and school support personnel for their extraordinary contributions to education throughout Illinois.

Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84’s administrative team, The Excellence Exceeders, were selected to receive the 2022 Those Who Excel award.

Members of the District No. 84 administrative team include Amy Reynolds, elementary principal; Karen Schaefer, junior-senior high principal; and Beth Marks, director of student services.

“I knew this trio was amazing, but the pandemic highlighted their exceptional skills,” Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84 superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill said in a news release.

“In a situation that was out of control, these ladies worked through every bump in the road for months and months. They continued working over the summer, even when they were technically ‘off the clock,’ to ensure student success because that is who they are.”

“The Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel programs recognize the people who make education in Illinois exceptional,” Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said.

“Our students have been in the most capable hands despite the challenges of the past two years.

“Our Illinois educators and their level of commitment, passion and dedication have been a guiding light for students and communities in a time when we have needed it the most.

“I am so proud of each and every one of our honorees and especially our finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year. This recognition is the highest honor in our profession.”

Those being honored were selected by a committee of administrators, teachers, educational service personnel, student support personnel and past Illinois Teachers of the Year.

ISBE plans to honor all of the Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel recipients at a banquet which is scheduled later this summer.