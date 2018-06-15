Shawnee Elementary School announces honor roll students
Shawnee Elementary School at Wolf Lake announces fourth quarter honor roll students:
1st grade: Gabby Barnes, Gracelynn Bigham, Thia Boucher, Nolan Ellet, Hunter Gore, Spencer Griffin, Nolan Hubbs, Ahanna Moore.
Gretchen Myers, Lilly Park, Jacob Pickel, Katie Randles, Hunter Ross, Riley Shelton, Avery Sissom, Waylon Ticer and Emma Wigley.
2nd grade: Amie Crowden, Eliza Ford, Eva Ford, Lillie Griffin, Tucker Hale, Berkli Holtman, Brayden Howell.
Camryn Kelley, Sterling Livingston, Brody Maeser, Dylan McClain, Emma Neilson and Kyle Shirley.
3rd grade: Hayden Bowman, Keaton Carmack, Adyson Choate, Nick Dallas, Olivia Derossett, Brock Ellet, Crown Ford, Roxie Griffin.
Akeylah Johnson, Malachi Johnson, Drew Keith, Shelby Pender, D.J. Rushing, Isaac Sands and Madalyn Schuster.
4th grade: Lily Ellet, Rayah Huffman, Keira Lietz, Braxton Owen, Cindy Price, Joshus McKee, Daisy Taylor and Emma Young.
5th grade: Kelci Baber, Gracie Davisson, Mallory Follis, Jaeda Qualls and Avery Stegle.