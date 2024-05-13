Shawnee Forest children's fishing derby scheduled

The return of an annual children’s fishing derby has been announced by the Shawnee National Forest/U.S. Forest Service.

The fishing derby is planned May 18 at the Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site near Grand Tower.

This is a free event which is open to children ages 5 to 15. Organizers note that children must be accompanied by an adult.

No fishing license is required. Some bait will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment and bait if they have it. Prizes will be awarded in various categories.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants begin fishing at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided. The event will be held rain or shine.

“Our fishing derby provides a great family opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” Hidden Springs and Mississippi Bluff’s District Ranger Dennis Wilson said in a news release.

“This event provides participants the equipment and tackle they need to try and catch fish and make some great memories.

“Staff and volunteers will be standing by to assist the kids and parents to ensure that they are successful in the event."

The event is made possible by the Friends of the Shawnee National Forest, the Friends of Turkey Bayou, the Future Angler Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Graphics Galore, Timberline and other local businesses.

More information is available by contacting the Hidden Springs Ranger Station at 618-658-2111 or by visiting www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee.