Shawnee High School to be represented at school civics conference in Chicago

Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake will be represented at the Illinois Democracy School Civics Conference in Chicago March 9-10.

Shawnee social science teacher Jamie Nash-Mayberry is attending, along with seniors Drew McLane and Abby Livesay. This will be the girls’ first visit to Chicago.

Emily Garner and Beth Marks, teachers at Shawnee, will also be attending the conference to participate in sessions which will focus on how to connect civics to their curriculum.

Shawnee High School was designated as a democracy school three years ago.

The conference’s theme is “Agents of Change.” The conference will offer sessions that teachers and students can attend, including one about media literacy.

The Illinois Democracy Schools initiative supports a growing network of high schools that are committed to civic learning and empowering students to nurture and sustain democracy.

This is Nash-Mayberry’s third time to attend the conference, which is allowing students to attend for the first time.

Nash-Mayberry is a member of the Democracy School Advisory Council. She represents the southern part of the state.

The McCormick Foundation is paying for the trip (excluding personal costs).

The group from Shawnee was asked to lead a session about service learning. The presentation, mostly led by McLane and Livesay, will be about ongoing levee awareness efforts involving students and their teacher.

Shawnee’s levee project is several years in the making and has involved students doing research about the levee system, contacting local politicians and creating short films about the levee condition.

The school is located in the Mississippi River bottomlands in western Union County.