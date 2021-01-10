Home / Home

Shawnee to host FBI special agent

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 4:48pm admin

The Shawnee Community College Criminal Justice Department plans to welcome special agent Eric Ruhe from the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Marion field office.

Ruhe is scheduled to give a presentation at 10:30 Friday, Oct. 15, at the education center on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

He will share information and stories about federal law enforcement with Shawnee Community College criminal justice program students and the general public.

Zoom attendance for live streaming is available at the following link: https://shawneecc-edu.zoom.us/s/95988966758#success. 

For details about attending the event in person, call call 616-634-3225 or email erich@shawneecc.edu.      

