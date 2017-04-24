Shawnee hosts business skills competition

A high school business skills competition was held recently at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Six local high schools competed at the event, including Cairo, Century, Egyptian, Goreville, Massac and Vienna.

The competition featured 14 business related categories.

Students who finished in first, second and third place received a trophy which was provided by Shawnee Community College.

The students who received awards follow, listed by category, as provided by the college:

Accounting: Tori Benard, Goreville High School (1st place); Ammiel Russell, Massac County High School (2nd place); Natalie Taake, Century High School (3rd place).

Business Communication: Paige Holland, Goreville High School (1st place); Tia McLaughlin, Vienna High School (2nd place); Emily Scruggs, Vienna High School (3rd place).

Business Law: Abbas Ahmad, Century High School (1st place); Malia Lester, Cairo High School (2nd place); Sarah Cruz, Massac County High School (3rd place).

Business Presentation: Molly Williams, Century High School (1st place); Hattie Thomasson, Massac County High School (2nd place); Alana Reed, Massac County High School (3rd place).

Database Application: Mark Nighswander, Goreville High School (1st place); Emily Yates, Massac County High School (2nd place); Daniel Watson, Century High School (3rd place).

Computer Concepts: Samuel Hirsch, Vienna High School (1st place); Steven Eldridge, Vienna High School (2nd place); Hattie Thomasson, Massac County High School (3rd place).

Introduction to Business: Rian Shaneyfelt, Vienna High School (1st place); Maddie Bowlin, Massac County High School (2nd place); Malia Lester, Cairo High School (3rd place).

Job Interview: Ammiel Russell, Massac County High School (1st place); Madison Bowlin, Massac County High School (2nd place); Kiara Houston, Century High School (3rd place).

Networking Concepts: Steven Eldridge, Vienna High School (1st place); Samuel Hirsch, Vienna High School (2nd place); Madison Mowell, Century High School (3rd place).

Personal Finance: Madison Penrod, Massac County High School (1st place); McKenzie Smith, Vienna High School (2nd place); Nona Luk, Goreville High School (3rd place).

Public Speaking: Bryce Crim, Massac County High School (1st place).

Sales Presentation: Brandt Ramsey, Vienna High School (1st place); Kaleb Faulkner, Vienna High School (2nd place); Bryce Crim, Massac County High School (3rd place).

Spreadsheet Application: Natalie Taake, Century High School (1st place); Tyler Knupp, Century High School (2nd place); Cassidy Halvorsen, Century High School (3rd place).

Word Processing: Madison Mowell, Century High School (1st place); Ali Williamson, Century High School (2nd place); Cierra Adkins, Century High School (3rd place).