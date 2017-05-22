Shawnee instructors give presentations

Shawnee Community College instructors Ed Billingsley, Zachary Garrett and Marilyn Uehle presented at a Closing the Gap conference on April 26 at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

Billingsley, a full-time agriculture instructor at the college, presented alongside student Brandon Cummins on how drones are used in agriculture.

The duo gave an overview of the utilization of drones in agriculture, as well as for recreational use.

Garrett, an adjunct English instructor, presented “Better Together: Facing Student Challenges in First-Year Composition.”

The presentation covered the challenges facing students during their first year of college, recommendations for changes in high school assignments and the importance of collaboration between high school and college educators.

Uehle, an adjunct adult education instructor, presented “It’s Never Too Soon: Integrating Geometry into Beginning Math.”

The presentation suggested the introduction of geometry terminology and formulas while teaching basic arithmetic operations.

Uehle also focused on utilizing real world problems to show how math can relate to life experiences.

The Closing the Gap conference was presented by The Southern Illinois P-20 Education Alliance.