Shawnee LPN program receives top ranking

The Shawnee Community College licensed practical nursing, LPN, program has been ranked third in the State of Illinois, according to PracticalNursing.org.

The program scored an overall 99.19 out of 100, and placed third out of 36 total programs offered throughout the state.

Overall program scores reflect NCLEX exam passing rates up to five years.

“After analyzing nursing programs in Illinois, it became evident that Shawnee Community College not only supports their students during their time in the LPN program, but also prepares them for a career beyond Shawnee,” PracticalNursing.org president Bryce Hall said in a news release.

“The strong LPN program prepares students to conquer the NCLEX-PN and produces graduates who have the ability to carry out what they learned into the healthcare world.”

Shawnee Community College’s LPN 100 percent passing rate on the NCLEX exam scored higher than both the national and state average.

The national and Illinois average LPN program pass rate are both 85 percent.