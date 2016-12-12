Shawnee National Forest seasonal closings planned

With winter on the way, the U.S. Forest Service has announced the closing for the season of some of its recreation sites and roads on the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.

Campgrounds which are scheduled to close on Dec. 15 include Red Bud Campground at Bell Smith Springs, Pine Ridge Campground at Pounds Hollow, Pine Hills and Johnson Creek campgrounds.

Most campgrounds are scheduled to reopen on March 15. Pine Ridge Campground is scheduled to reopen on April 1.

The Forest Service encouraged those who enjoy camping in all seasons to check out Pharaoh Campground at Garden of the Gods, Oak Point Campground at Lake Glendale and Camp Cadiz.

Seasonal road closures also are scheduled to start in mid-December. Dates and roads which are slated to be closed can be found on motor vehicle use maps.

Maps can be obtained from U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest’s Harrisburg, Jonesboro and Vienna offices.

More information is available on the Forest Service’s website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/shawnee/maps-pubs.