Shawnee National Forest seasonal closures planned

Seasonal closures are planned for the winter months on the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.

The U.S. Forest Service has announced plans for the seasonal closures.

Seasonal forest road closure are scheduled starting on Dec. 10.

A free motor vehicle use map is available at the Shawnee National Forest’s Harrisburg and Vienna office. The map lists all Forest Service roads and exact closure dates.

The map also is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/shawnee/maps-pubs.

Campgrounds that will close for the winter season starting on Dec. 15 include Red Bud Campground (Bell Smith Springs), Pine Ridge Campground (Pounds Hollow), Tower Rock and Johnson Creek Campgrounds.

Most campgrounds are scheduled to reopen on March 15, 2023, except for Tower Rock Campground, which reopens May 1.

The Forest Service noted that for those who enjoy camping in any season, Pharaoh Campground (Garden of the Gods), Camp Cadiz, Oak Point Campground (Lake Glendale) and Pine Hills Campgrounds are open year-round.

For trail enthusiasts, the Forest Service offers a reminder that there is a seasonal wilderness trail restriction prohibiting stock use between Dec. 1 and March 31 that includes the Lusk Creek, Garden of the Gods and Bay Creek Wildernesses.

The restrictions are necessary to protect wilderness resources, the Forest Service advised.

More information can be found by visiting the Shawnee National Forest’s website, on social media at www.facebook.com/shawneenatlforest or at twitter.com/shawneenf.