Shawnee president to retire

Shawnee Community College is planning to host a presidential search forum on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The forum is set for noon in the River Room on the college’s main campus near Ullin. The event is open to the public.

The forum is designed to give faculty, staff, students and residents of the college district an opportunity to share their hopes for the college and its future leadership.

The forum comes after the college’s president, Dr. Tim Bellamey, announced his intention to retire on April 30, 2017.

Bellamey began his career at Shawnee Community College as an adjunct instructor in history and government in 1982.

He has been a full-time employee since 1985 and held several administrative positions prior to being named vice president of instructional services in 2005.

Bellamey became the college’s seventh president in August 2012.

Bellamey’s focus as president has been on increasing student success, growth of the college’s career and technical education programs, and building partnerships with regional community colleges and universities.

During his leadership, the college received a 10-year extension of its accreditation in 2014.

The college also completed construction of a new career and technical education center on its main campus in Ullin.

Bellamey also initiated the transition to a new enterprise system to facilitate improved instructional, student services and business operations of the college.

The college’s board of trustees has initiated a national search for Bellamey’s successor and expects to name a new president in spring of 2017.