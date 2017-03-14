Home / News / Shawnee Pride presented
Shawnee Pride was presented at Shawnee Community College in Ullin on Thursday, March 2. The band featured students from Anna, Century, Cobden, Cypress/Buncombe, Dongola, Egyptian, Goreville, Jonesboro, Shawnee and Massac County junior high schools. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.

The event brings band students from the area together to practice and then to present a concert.

Shawnee Community College band director Lee VanAlstine worked with students for one day before the performance.

