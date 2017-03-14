Shawnee Pride presented

Shawnee Pride was presented at Shawnee Community College in Ullin on Thursday, March 2.

The event brings band students from the area together to practice and then to present a concert.

Shawnee Community College band director Lee VanAlstine worked with students for one day before the performance.

The band featured students from Anna, Century, Cobden, Cypress/Buncombe, Dongola, Egyptian, Goreville, Jonesboro, Shawnee and Massac County junior high schools. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.