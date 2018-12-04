Shawnee School District planning projects

The Board of Education of the Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84 held a special meeting Wednesday, April 4, in the Shawnee High School library.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and vote on bids for four renovation projects proposed to take place during the summer of 2018.

The projects the board considered were for asbestos floor abatement and renovations in the high school science lab and the junior high restrooms.

There were also plans considered for asbestos floor abatement for the superintendent’s office and for improvements to the exterior doors of the junior and senior high school wings of the school in Wolf Lake.

The board approved the four bids proposed, with all present members voting yes.

The total cost for the projects is $581,743. The approved bids were placed by Samron Midwest Contracting and Schemel-Tarrillion Inc.

The renovations will be the latest of a series of campus improvements undertaken by Shawnee Community Unit School since 2013.

Previously completed projects include various health and safety improvements, technology and communication upgrades, a new classroom addition built, roof and window repair, and numerous other building projects.