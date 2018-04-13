Shawnee School District recognizes honor students, those with perfect attendance

Shawnee School District No. 84 has announced students who made the high honor roll, the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the third quarter.

Students in high school, junior high school and the elementary school were recognized.

Shawnee Junior-Senior High School

High Honor Roll

Seniors: Trevor Gale, Evan Golliher, Kashe Mouser.

Juniors: Katie Charles, Autumn McMahan, Chali Phelps.

Sophomores: Olivia Jackson, Koby McLane.

Freshmen: Raelynn Barnes, Courtney Smith.

8th grade: Alexis Allred, Connor Benbrook, Kayla Gore, Gabriella Smith.

7th grade: Jasper Rohlfing.

6th grade: Olivia Clover, Karsynne Livingston.

Honor Roll

Seniors: Chapman Hill, Cory Johnson, Conner Robertson, Deja Rohlfing, Shannon Stanley, Payton Trammel, Kannen Wills, Taylor Verble.

Juniors: Holden Criddle, Michael Partain, Laycee Presutti, Tre Rains, Nick Rose.

Sophomores: Anthony Buie, Jesse Ellet, Kylie Holloway, Nick McAlister, Jayclynn Presutti, Colton Ross, Ryan Schaefer.

Freshmen: Mariah Faire, Rachel Fox, Austin Heise.

8th grade: Autumn Derossett, Braden Freeman, Abigail Horn, Alexis Miller, Cyliegh Pearl.

7th grade: Cole Howell, Jack Taylor.

6th grade: Hallie Huffman.

Perfect Attendance

Seniors: Evan Golliher.

Juniors: Katie Charles, Holden Criddle, Tim Mahoney, Nick Rose, Austin Warren.

Sophomores: Jesse Ellet, Olivia Jackson, Nick McAlister, Noveda Qualls.

Freshmen: Raelynn Barnes, Jesse Camp, Mariah Faire, Rachel Fox, Jasmine Graham, Austin Heise.

8th grade: Connor Benbrook, Autumn Derossett, Steven Graham, Dawson McAlister, Gabriella Smith.

7th grade: Dustin Barnes, Abbagell Davis, Colton Harris, Rylie Wahaib, Dryden Wills.

6th grade: Luke Choate, Olivia Clover, Kayman Ford, Kiersten Holloway, Karsynne Livingston, Jace Williams.

Shawnee Elementary School Honor Roll

5th grade: Kelci Baber, Miranda Crowden, Gracie Davisson, Mallory Follis, Noah Mayberry, Mylee Mikel, Faith Moore, Cole Pender, Jaeda Qualls, Avery Stegle, Annie Williams.

4th grade: Juliana Avila, Alana Davis, Lily Ellet, Rayah Huffman, Keira Lietz, Braxton Owen, Cindy Price, Madelin Pulley, Daisy Tellor, Justin Temke.

3rd grade: Kolby Brown, Keaton Carmack, Adyson Choate, Nick Dallas, Olivia Derossett, Brock Ellet, Kasyn Estes, Akeylah Johnson, Malachi Johnson, D.J. Rushing, Isaac Sands, Madalyn Schuster.

2nd grade: Eva Ford, Lillie Griffin, Brayden Howell, Camryn Kelley, Sterling Livingston, Brody Maeser, Dylan McClain, Emma Neilson, Kyle Shirley, Matthew White.

1st grade: Gabby Barnes, Gracelynn Bigham, Thia Boucher, Logan Clymer, Nolan Ellet, Spencer Griffin, Nolan Hubbs, Ahanna Moore, Gretchen Myers, Lilly Park, Jacob Pickel, Katie Randles, Riley Shelton, Avery Sissom, Emma Wigley.