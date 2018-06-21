Shawnee School names honor roll students, those with perfect attendance

Shawnee School District No. 84 has announced fourth quarter honor roll students.

The district also announced students who had perfect attendance during the quarter.

High School Honor Roll

Seniors, high honors: Trevor Gale, Evan Golliher, Kashe Mouser.

Seniors, honors: Chapman Hill, Deja Rohlfing, Payton Trammel.

Juniors, high honors: Katie Charles, Autumn McMahan, Chali Phelps.

Juniors, honors: Holden Criddle, Michael Partain, Laycee Presutti, Tre Rains, Nick Rose, Austin Warren.

Sophomores, high honors: Olivia Jackson, Koby McLane, Ryan Schaefer.

Sophomores, honors: Jeese Ellet, Caleb Gabelman, Jeremiah Hale, Kylie Holloway, Nick McAlister, Jayclynn Presutti.

Freshmen, high honors: Rachel Fox.

Freshmen, honors: Raelynn Barnes, Mariah Faire, Austin Heise, Courtney Smith.

Junior High School Honor Roll

8th grade, high honors: Alexis Allred, Gabriella Smith.

8th grade, honors: Connor Benbrook, Autumn Derossett, Kayla Gore, Abigail Horn, Alexis Miller, Cyleigh Pearl, Aubrey Walters.

7th grade, honors: Abbagell Davis, Austin Gore, Jasper Rohlfing, Jack Taylor.

6th grade, high honors: Olivia Clover, Hallie Huffman, Karsynne Livingston.

6th grade, honors: Luke Choate, Kiersten Holloway, Peyton Samuels, CJ Schaefer.

Perfect Attendance

Seniors: Danielle Dunning, Trevor Gale, Evan Golliher, Dawson Johnson, Kashe Mouser, Deja Rohlfing, Payton Trammel.

Juniors: Katie Charles, Holden Criddle, Michael Derossett, Tim Mahoney, Chali Phelps, Tre Rains, Nick Rose, Austin Warren.

Sophomores: Caleb Gabelman, Jeremiah Hale, Olivia Jackson, Nick McAlister.

Freshmen: Raelynn Barnes, Jasmine Graham, Austin Heise, Caleb Nicholson, Courtney Smith.

8th grade: Koda Abraham, Autumn Derossett, Dawson McAlister, Dustin Smith.

7th grade: Dustin Barnes, Colton Harris, Grace Robinson, Rylie Wahaib.

6th grade: Jace Bond, Luke Choate, Olivia Clover, Jaci Harris, Karsynne Livingston, Ethan Smith.