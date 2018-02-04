Shawnee students looking forward to internships in Washington, D.C.

Shawnee Community College president Peggy Bradford is working with local community leader Edward Smith to make summer internships in Washington, D.C., a reality for two of the college's students.

On Friday, March 16, Bradford met with Smith, as well as Shawnee Community College students Nathaniel Baker of Ullin and Blaise Davis of Simpson.

At the meeting, both students were offered summer internships with Ullico Inc. in Washington, D.C.

Smith, the chief executive officer of Ullico Inc., has been working with Bradford to provide the opportunities for Shawnee Community College students to assist them with gaining hands-on experience in the fields of human resources and information technology.

The internships, which are scheduled to begin immediately after the college's commencement in May, will hold additional potential for the students to obtain full time positions within the organization.

Ullico has been in operation for more than 85 years and is the only labor-owned insurance and investment company with members across America that utilizes their services to protect their families, employees, businesses and investments.

“Ullico and Mr. Smith are giving our local students an excellent opportunity to build upon the foundation they received while attending Shawnee College and to further develop their skills for placement in the workforce," Bradford stated.

Both Blaise and Nathaniel have said they are excited about the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., for the summer.