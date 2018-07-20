Sheriff’s deputy escapes injury in traffic accident on interstate

A Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy escaped injury when he was at the scene of a traffic accident on Interstate 57 and another unit struck his squad vehicle.

Illinois State Police District 22 at Ullin reported that the first accident happened at 1:24 a.m. July 16 at milepost 25 in the south bound lane of I 57.

State police reported that the accident involved a 2012 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the semi was identified by state police as Sayf M. Shamoon, 25, of Sterling Heights, Mich.

The semi was traveling south on the interstate. The driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the highway and struck the guardrail. The semi went down an embankment and collided with several trees before coming to rest in the center median.

State police reported that the driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation into the crash continues.

A subsequent accident happened at 1:56 a.m. at the same location.

State police reported that the accident involved a Union County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer squad vehicle and a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

State police reported that the sheriff’s deputy had responded to the first accident on the interstate.

The sheriff’s office’s vehicle was stationary, partially in the left lane, with its emergency lights activated due to a guardrail protruding into the highway from the initial accident.

The second semi was traveling south on the interstate in the left lane. The semi passed another vehicle which was traveling south in the right lane.

State police reported that the semi’s driver did not reduce speed, stayed in the left lane and proceeded to pass the vehicle while approaching the stationary squad car with its emergency lights activated.

The semi struck the left rear of the sheriff’s office’s vehicle, which sustained major damage. The semi also was damaged.

State police noted that the deputy was out of his vehicle checking on the occupants from the previous crash and was not injured. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to damage caused by the crash. An investigation into the crash continues.

The driver of the second semi was identified as John Terrell Henley, 56, of Oliver Springs, Tenn. State police reported that Henley was charged with failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle.