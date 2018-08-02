Sheriff’s office deputy retires

Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Stearns, left, celebrated his retirement after 25 years of service to the citizens of Union County. The celebration took place at the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the presence of many coworkers, friends and family members. Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, right, stated that “Stearns began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1992 and served the community as patrol deputy with a high degree of integrity, professionalism and respect.” During a ceremony at the Jan. 31 celebration, Stearns was presented with a plaque by the sheriff in honor of the deputy’s 25 years of service. “Deputy Stearns will be greatly missed, but we wish him the best for an amazing retirement,” the sheriff stated. Photo provided.