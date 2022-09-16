Home / Home

Sheriff issues activity report

Fri, 09/16/2022 - 5:28pm admin

Union County Sheriff Dale Foster has released a Union County Sheriff’s Office activity report for the month of August.

Highlights from the report follow:

71 total arrests. Eight on view arrests. Eight warrant arrests. One civil citation. 14 felony arrests. 30 misdemeanor arrests. 10 traffic arrests.

Four personnel from the Union County Sheriff’s Office participated in training offered Sept. 7 on the Ohio River at Paducah. The training was presented by the Coast Guard.

Safety training has been conducted at all Union County schools.

