Sheriff issues scam alert

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is alerting area residents about a scam involving asphalt paving.

The sheriff’s office posted the following alert on Facebook:

Asphalt paving scammers from out of state are in our area again.

The scammers will more than likely solicit you at your home and claim that they have asphalt left over from another job. The price quote will likely be low.

They will then do a shoddy paving job only using a portion of the asphalt required to properly do the job.

They will then claim that the job cost them considerably more and demand more money than the price that was originally quoted.

If you are solicited at your home for asphalt work, please contact the sheriff’s office for guidance and assistance.

The best way to combat this scam is to do business locally and do your homework.