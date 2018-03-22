Sheriff's office deputy's actions recognized

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel and Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds on Monday, March 19, recognized Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josh Schildknecht for his work on a 2017 traffic stop which resulted in two sentences to prison for drug distribution and the seizure of methamphetamine, guns and more than $23,000 in drug money.

In January 2017, Schildknecht responded to a call on Old Cape Road in rural Jonesboro regarding an ATV operating on the roadway.

After locating and pursuing the ATV, Schildknecht obtained information regarding possible drug activity. The deputy obtained a search warrant for a motor home that was parked just off the roadway.

A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, cannabis, five firearms and cash.

Two offenders were sentenced to prison. The proceeds of the forfeitures will be used to fund ongoing anti-drug programs in Union County.

Sheriff Harvel recognized Deputy Schildknecht’s “extraordinary efforts,” which “led to the apprehension of a dangerous individual and the seizure of drugs and guns that would have directly affected the safety of the community.”

The sheriff also noted that Schildknecht’s actions “reflect the highest standard of conduct for the Law Enforcement Profession and brings great credit to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.”

State’s Attorney Edmonds added that “Deputy Schildknecht’s quick thinking and decisive actions led to a significant quantity of drugs, drug money and illegal guns coming off our streets and to the sentencing of two drug dealers to prison.

“He and the entire Union County Sheriff’s Office deserve credit for a job well done.”