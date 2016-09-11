Sheriff's office searching for wanted person

The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person, Jennifer L. Hileman.

She is described as a white female, 41 years of age, 5’1” and 125 lbs.

Hileman is wanted for Failure to Appear on Possession of Controlled Substance charges.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer L. Hileman should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500 or their local police department.