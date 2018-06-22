Shooting suspect in custody

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting at approximately 10:55 a.m. Monday, June 18, at 255 Kimber Rd., Dongola.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel identified the victim as Anthony D. Shelton, 40. Shelton is from the Union County area.

The sheriff reported that Shelton sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper body after an alleged altercation with a person who was identified as Kevin M. Edwards, 30, of McClure.

Edwards was taken into custody later on Monday without incident by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Illinois State Police.

The sheriff reported that Edwards has been charged with unlawful use of weapons and was awaiting his first court appearance.

Shelton received treatment at Union County Hospital in Anna.

An investigation is being conducted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Illinois State Police.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be filed, the sheriff reported on Tuesday.