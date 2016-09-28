Shriners planning orthopaedic clinic

Oasis Shrine Club plans to have a screening clinic for orthopaedic conditions, for Shriners Hospitals for Children for all children under the age of 18.

The clinic is planned from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Southern Seven Health Department Union County clinic, which is located at 260 Lick Creek Rd. in Anna.

For parents who suspect their child may have an orthopedic condition, this free screening clinic is an opportunity for a local physician to evaluate children and, if necessary, refer them to seek treatment at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Families don’t need to know a member of the Shriners to participate.

No appointment is necessary; however, families with questions can call Doug Sauerbrunn at 833-8912 for more information.

Children will not be diagnosed – they will be evaluated to determine if they have a condition that is treatable at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Acceptance as a patient is based solely on a child’s medical needs.

Conditions include, but are not limited to scoliosis, club foot, hip problems, shoulder and arm problems, limb-length differences, bowed legs and others.

Shriners Hospitals forChildren is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals.

Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis is recognized throughout the Midwest as a leader in treating orthopaedic conditions, with some of the world’s most renowned surgeons, many of whom are faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine.