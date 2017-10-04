Shuttle offered for Bald Knob service

A shuttle service will be available for those attending the annual Easter sunrise service at the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

The 81st sunrise service at Bald Knob is planned Sunday, April 16. The service begins at 6:15 a.m.

The shuttle is scheduled to leave Walker Funeral Home at 425 Main St. in downtown Alto Pass at 5:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

The cost for the service is $5, which can be paid in advance or when the shuttle is boarded.

Advance reservations are required. For more information, visit the Cross of Peace website at www.baldknobcross.com, call Tonya at 618-713-8516 or email info@baldknobcross.com.

Those who want to attend the service still are welcome to drive their own vehicles to the cross.

The shuttle service is being provided to help ease parking congestion and to give those who attend an option to be driven to the cross.

The welcome center at the cross is scheduled to open at 5 a.m.; coffe and donuts will be served.